State reports 41 new COVID deaths, including nine in Black Hills

South Dakota reported 41 deaths Thursday to reach a total of 1,430 during the pandemic. There have been 484 deaths in December.

Thursday's report hit Black hills counties hard. Pennington County reported three deaths, Meade County reported two and Butte, Fall River, Lawrence, and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported one death.

The deaths included 24 men and 17 women. One person in their 20s died, according to Thursday's report, the fourth person in their 20s to die from COVID-19 during the pandemic. One person in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, nine in their 70s and 22 over 80 were also included in Thursday's report.

Beyond the Black Hills, six people in Minnehaha County, five in Roberts County, three in Corson and Grant counties, two in Perkins, Spink and Yankton counties and one in Brookings, Campbell, Charles Mix, Day, Dewey, Faulk, Lake, Lincoln and Todd counties were included in the daily report.

Hospitals in South Dakota are treating 312 people - a decrease of 25 since Wednesday. There are 68 people in intensive care units and 36 using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 59 people with 11 in ICU and seven on ventilators.