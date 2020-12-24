State reports 41 new COVID deaths, including nine in Black Hills

South Dakota reported 41 deaths Thursday to reach a total of 1,430 during the pandemic. There have been 484 deaths in December.
Thursday's report hit Black hills counties hard. Pennington County reported three deaths, Meade County reported two and Butte, Fall River, Lawrence, and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported one death.
The deaths included 24 men and 17 women. One person in their 20s died, according to Thursday's report, the fourth person in their 20s to die from COVID-19 during the pandemic. One person in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, nine in their 70s and 22 over 80 were also included in Thursday's report.
Beyond the Black Hills, six people in Minnehaha County, five in Roberts County, three in Corson and Grant counties, two in Perkins, Spink and Yankton counties and one in Brookings, Campbell, Charles Mix, Day, Dewey, Faulk, Lake, Lincoln and Todd counties were included in the daily report.
Hospitals in South Dakota are treating 312 people - a decrease of 25 since Wednesday. There are 68 people in intensive care units and 36 using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 59 people with 11 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
The state reported 506 new infections on 1,384 people tested. The total number of positive tests since March is 96,546 with 7,098 still considered active cases - down 216 from Wednesday.
Pennington County reported 74 new infections on 188 tests to bring the county's total to 10,802 with 985 still considered active - a decrease of 45 from Wednesday. Lawrence County reported 15 positive tests and there were 11 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County reported 6 cases, Butte County had 5, Fall River County had 4 and Custer County had 3.
Minnehaha County reported 114 positive tests and Lincoln County had 43. Brown County added 24 new infections and Brookings and Union counties had 17 and 16 respectively. Codington, Davison and Edmunds counties each had 13 positive tests and there were 10 in Clay County.
Beadle, Charles Mix and Yankton counties each reported nine new cases and there were six in Bon Homme, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lake and Turner counties. Hughes and Hutchinson counties reported five new cases and there were four in Buffalo, McCook and Ziebach counties. Three new infections were reported in Day, Dewey, Gregory, McPherson, Miner and Todd counties and two in Aurora, Deuel, Grant, Jackson, Marshall, Moody, Sanborn and Sully counties. One positive test was reported in Clark, Faulk, Potter, Spink, Stanley and Walworth counties.
Seventy-three of the 506 new cases came from children under 19. There were 76 new infections in people in their 20s and 65 people over 70 tested positive.