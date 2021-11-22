State reports 415 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases continue to grow as the holiday season nears. With 415 new infections reported on Monday, active cases increased by 45 to a total of 6,865. There were four more deaths included on Monday's report including another one from Pennington County. Minnehaha, Codington and Hughes counties also reported deaths. There were two men and two women. One was in their 60s and three were over 80. There have been 74 deaths in November.

Hospitalizations dropped by four to 230. There are 62 in intensive care units and 36 on ventilators. Sixty-six patients are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 17 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Seventy-six of the 415 new cases were in children under 19 and 32 people over 70 tested positive for Monday's report.

Minnehaha County led the state with 86 new infections and active cases there grew by 13 to 1,396. Pennington County saw active cases drop by 14 to 1,097 with only 53 new infections.

Lawrence County reported 15 new infections and there were 14 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County recorded seven positive tests and there were six in Fall River County. Butte County recorded five new infections and there were two in Custer County.

Lincoln County added 31 new cases and there were 18 in Davison and Yankton counties. Brookings County recorded 10 new infections and there were nine in Codington and Union counties. Beadle and Hughes counties each added eight new infections and there were seven in Turner County. Hutchinson County recorded six positive tests and there were five in Brule, Clay and Grant counties. Six counties added four positive tests, five added three, 12 counties had two new cases and there was one in 10 others.