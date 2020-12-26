State reports 417 new cases, 16 deaths

After skipping a daily report in honor of the Christmas holiday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported results from 1 p.m., December 23 to 1 p.m. December 24.

Sunday's report will cover testing results for two days from December 24 through December 26.

Saturday's report included 417 positive COVID-19 tests and 16 deaths. The 16 deaths bring the total for the state to 1,446 with 500 in December.

The deaths reported Saturday included nine men and seven women. One death was a person in their 40s and another was in their 50s. Three were people in their 60s, four in their 70s and seven were over 80 years old.

One death was Pennington County. That brings the county's total to 128. Butte and Fall River counties each reported one death.

Other deaths reported Saturday included three in Brown and Grant counties, two in Minnehaha, Hutchinson and Lake counties and one in Butte, Fall River and Hyde counties. That report was the first death reported in Hyde County. Jones County is the lone county in South Dakota not to experience and COVID-19 death.

