State reports 417 new cases, 16 deaths

After skipping a daily report in honor of the Christmas holiday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported results from 1 p.m., December 23 to 1 p.m. December 24.
Sunday's report will cover testing results for two days from December 24 through December 26.
Saturday's report included 417 positive COVID-19 tests and 16 deaths. The 16 deaths bring the total for the state to 1,446 with 500 in December.
The deaths reported Saturday included nine men and seven women. One death was a person in their 40s and another was in their 50s. Three were people in their 60s, four in their 70s and seven were over 80 years old.
One death was Pennington County. That brings the county's total to 128. Butte and Fall River counties each reported one death.
Other deaths reported Saturday included three in Brown and Grant counties, two in Minnehaha, Hutchinson and Lake counties and one in Butte, Fall River and Hyde counties. That report was the first death reported in Hyde County. Jones County is the lone county in South Dakota not to experience and COVID-19 death.
The number of people in hospitals across the state dropped by 23 to 289. There are 65 in intensive care units and 41 using ventilators. Fifty-nine patients are in Black Hills region hospitals. Eleven are in ICU and seven are using ventilators.
The daily report included 417 new cases on 1,271 people tested. The total number of infections rose to 96,963 with 7,089 of those still considered active.
Sixty-eight of the new cases were from children under 19 and 56 people in their 20s tested positve. There were 41 people over 70 who tested positive for Saturday's report.
Pennington County reported 60 new cases on 179 new tests. There have been 10,862 positive tests in the county with 988 infections still cnsidered active. Meade and Lawence counties each reported 12 positive tests and Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each had three. Butte County had two new cases and there were no positive tests in Custer County.
Minnehaha County had 106 new cases and Lincoln County added 41. Codington County had 20 positive tests, Hughes County added 18 and Yankton County had 16.
Davison County reported seven new cases and Brookings County added six. There were five new cases in Clark, Clay, Grant, Kingsbury, Perkins, Roberts and Spink counties and four in Beadle, Edmunds, Hamlin and McCook counties.
There were three positive tests in Charles Mix and Deuel counties and two in Douglas, Hutchinson, Lake, Moody, Sully, Todd and Turner counties. One new case was reported in Bon Homme, Corson, Day, Haakon, Hand, Hanson, Harding and Ziebach.
There have been 12,910 people in South Dakota who were vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine has gone to 9,875 people and the Moderna vaccine has been used on 3,035 people.