State reports 418 new COVID-19 infections

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to increase, according to Friday's daily report from the Department of Health. There are 45 more active cases Friday than Thursday.

After reporting 418 new infections Friday, there are now 6,820 active cases in the state. That is the highest number since October 5. Active cases in Pennington County have been basically flat in that time period. There are 1,111 active cases in Pennington County after 73 new infections were recorded Friday. Minnehaha County has seen a significant rise in the past several weeks. With 71 new cases Friday, there are 1,383 active infections in the state's most populous county.

Of the 418 new infections, there were 108 children under 19. Thirty-one people over 70 tested positive. Hospitalizations across South Dakota decreased to 234 Friday, with 60 in ICU and 37 on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating 66 COVID-19 patients with 15 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

As RCAS schools prepare for the Thanksgiving break, active cases among students have fallen to 60 and there are only 13 staff members currently infected. Three staff members and 103 students are in quarantine. Only Rapid City Central High School has more than 10 cases at any single building in the district.

Meade County reported nine new cases and there were eight in Lawrence County. Butte and Fall River counties each reported six new infections and there were four in Custer County.

Lincoln County reported 26 new infections and there were 25 in Brown County. Beadle County recorded 15 positive tests and there were 14 in Codington County. Davison County reported 13 new infections and there were 12 in Charles Mix, Todd, and Union counties. There were nine new cases in Hughes County and seven in Brookings and Clay counties. Roberts County reported six new infections and there were five in Dewey, Hutchinson, Lyman, Moody and Potter counties. Bon Homme, McCook and Sully counties each reported four new cases and there were three in eight other counties. Nine counties recorded two positive tests and there was one in six others.