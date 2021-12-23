State reports 428 COVID-19 cases, six deaths within 24 hours

COVID-19 infections and deaths in South Dakota continue to accelerate in December after the state Department of Health reported 428 new cases and six additional deaths within 24 hours on Thursday.

The data from the Department of Health is from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

December has been the second-deadliest month in South Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic, with a COVID-19 death toll of 121. There were 290 deaths in January and 110 in February. The cumulative death toll is 2,456 South Dakotans.

Two deaths were reported in Brule County, and one death each was reported in Butte, Custer, Davison and Spink counties. They included three women and three men. One patient who died was in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, and two were over 70.

There are 7,090 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, down 12 from Wednesday's report. Hospitalized patients also decreased by two to 237. There were 72 people in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators. Black Hills regional hospitals are reporting 40 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, with 14 in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.

Across the state, children and teens added 90 of Thursday's new cases, where adults in their 20s and 30s accounted for 160 of the positive tests. Adults in their 40s and 50s reported 117 new infections and those over 60 accounted for 61 new illnesses.

Pennington County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and there are 17 new infections in Oglala-Lakota County. Meade County had seven new positive tests and Lawrence County added six. Custer County saw an increase of four cases and Fall River County reported three. There were two positive tests in Butte County and one each in Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Perkins, and Ziebach counties.

Elsewhere in the state, South Dakota's most populated county, Minnehaha County, reported 113 new cases, and Lincoln County had 29. Davison County reported 17 positive tests, Yankton County had 15, Brown County reported 12 cases and Brookings County had 11.

There were nine new infections each in Hughes and Lake counties, and eight new cases in Day County. Codington County recorded seven positive tests and there were six cases each in Beadle, Grant and Roberts counties. Five new cases each were reported in Brule, Kingsbury and Turner counties, while Bon Homme, Clay, Hamlin, Marshall, Todd, Tripp, Union and Walworth counties each had four.

Gregory, Hanson and Hutchinson counties each added three new cases, and there were two new infections reported each in Aurora, Clark, Deuel, Edmunds, Moody, Potter and Sanborn counties. There was one new positive test each in Buffalo, Corson, Douglas, Hyde, Lyman, McCook, Mellette, Stanley and Sully counties.

Sixty-seven percent of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53% have completed the initial series. Only 25% of eligible residents have received the recommended booster dose. There has been 175,677 cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic.