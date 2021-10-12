State reports 429 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths

In data delayed by Monday's holiday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 429 new COVID-19 infections and six deaths. The report is for data received from Thursday at noon to Friday at noon. Tomorrow's report will include Friday at noon through Monday at noon.
The six deaths included two women and four men. Two were in their 60s and four were over 70. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Meade, Brown, Hughes, Jackson and Walworth counties.
Active cases continued their slow decline, dropping by 50 to 6,529. Hospitalizations decreased from 213 to 202 with 53 people in ICU and 40 using ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating 63 patients with 17 in ICU and 19 on ventilators.
Pennington County added 67 new infections with 1,366 active cases. Rapid City Area Schools saw a decrease in active cases over the Fall Break. Active infections in staff members dropped by four to 27 and 29 more staff members are in quarantine. Students infected with COVID-19 dropped by seven to 119 with 288 more in quarantine. There have been 868 students and staff members reported as recovered from the virus.
Meade County reported 30 positive tests and there were 12 in Lawrence County. Custer County reported nine new infections and there were five in Butte County. Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported three new cases.
Minnehaha County led the state with 80 new infections and there were 33 in Lincoln County. Miner, Union and Yankton counties each added 16 positive tests and there were 12 in Brown County. Codington and Hughes counties reported 10 positive tests and there were nine in Grant County. Bennett and Brookings counties each reported seven new infections and there were six in Clay County. There were five new infections in Beadle, Charles Mix, Perkins, Sanborn, Spink and Todd counties and four in Corson and Walworth counties. Three new cases were found in five counties, seven more reported two and there was one new infection in 14 others.
Of the 429 new infections, 103 were children under 19 and 42 were over 70.