State reports 429 new COVID-19 infections, seven more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota climbed this week to the highest levels since May 19 as 429 new infections were reported by the Department of Health.
The number of active cases rose to 657 — an increase of 223 since last week's report.
The Delta variant of the virus is making up about 90% of new cases across the country. In South Dakota, the Department of Health is only performing sentinel monitoring instead of testing each positive sample.
Even with highly limited testing, the number of cases of the Delta variant increased from 13 to 54 in one week. The number of hospitalizations increased to 39 with 12 in intensive care units and five using ventilators across the state. In the Black Hills region, there are 12 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with three in ICU and three on ventilators.
Seven deaths were reported this week after only eight were reported in July. There have been 2,050 deaths in South Dakota during the pandemic. Pennington, Butte and Lawrence counties each reported a death as did Beadle, Charles Mix, Faulk and Hughes counties. There were four women and three men who died. Three were over 70, two were in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 30s.
Sixty-seven of the 429 new infections were in children under 19. There were 74 positive tests among patients in their 20s and 33 people over 70 tested positive.
Pennington County reported 77 new cases and saw active cases grow to 139 — the highest level since May 13. Custer and Fall River counties each increased from minimal to moderate community spread this week. Meade County added 15 positive tests and there were 11 in Custer County. Lawrence County added 10 new infections and there were six in Butte County. Oglala-Lakota County reported five new infections and there were four in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County led the state with 106 positive tests this week and there were 20 in Brookings County. Lincoln County added 15 new infections and there were 13 in Codington County. Brown and Deuel counties recorded nine positive tests and there were eight in Hughes, Moody and Union counties. Davison County reported seven new infections and there were six in Corson and Dewey counties. Yankton County reported five positive tests and there were three in Charles Mix and Potter counties. Bennett, Bon Homme, Day, Jackson, Miner and Spink counties recorded two new cases and there was one in Brule, Campbell, Clay, Douglas, Edmunds, Grant, Lake, Lyman, Perkins, Roberts, Todd and Turner counties.