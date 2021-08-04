State reports 429 new COVID-19 infections, seven more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota climbed this week to the highest levels since May 19 as 429 new infections were reported by the Department of Health.

The number of active cases rose to 657 — an increase of 223 since last week's report.

The Delta variant of the virus is making up about 90% of new cases across the country. In South Dakota, the Department of Health is only performing sentinel monitoring instead of testing each positive sample.

Even with highly limited testing, the number of cases of the Delta variant increased from 13 to 54 in one week. The number of hospitalizations increased to 39 with 12 in intensive care units and five using ventilators across the state. In the Black Hills region, there are 12 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with three in ICU and three on ventilators.

Seven deaths were reported this week after only eight were reported in July. There have been 2,050 deaths in South Dakota during the pandemic. Pennington, Butte and Lawrence counties each reported a death as did Beadle, Charles Mix, Faulk and Hughes counties. There were four women and three men who died. Three were over 70, two were in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 30s.