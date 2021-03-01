State reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 43 new infections Monday. Of the 108,649 cases since last March, 1,918 are still active.

There are 92 people hospitalized in hospitals across the state with 15 in intensive care units and seven on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, the number of people hospitalized has climbed back over 20 after falling below 10 in February. There are 21 people in hospitals here with four in ICU and three on ventilators.

Minnehaha County led the state with seven new infections on 45 tests reported. Pennington County had five new cases on 41 tests. The county has had 12,908 total cases with 221 of those still considered active.

Meade, Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties all reported two positive tests and there were no new infections in Butte or Fall River counties.

There were three positive tests in Beadle, Brown, Codington, Davison, Hughes and Lincoln counties and one in Deuel, Gregory, Lake, McCook and Sanborn counties.

Nine of the 43 new cases were in children under 19 and five people over 70 tested positive.