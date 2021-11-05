State reports 431 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths

In just five days, 32 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. Friday's report included seven deaths including a person in their 20s. The other deaths included two people in their 60s and four were over 70. Four were women and three were men. Two of the seven deaths were reported in Pennington County with the others coming from Minnehaha, Charles Mix, Davison, Grant and Perkins counties.

In 2021 there have been:

290 deaths in January

110 deaths in February

47 deaths in March

32 deaths in April

47 deaths in May

21 deaths in June

8 deaths in July

26 deaths in August

76 deaths in September and

93 deaths in October

There were 431 new infections reported Friday. Those new cases drove up active infections by 75 to 8,857. That is the seventh increase in active cases in eight reports. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses also increased Friday. There are 187 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in the state - an increase of 14 from Thursday's report. There are 47 people in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators. Fifty-three of the 187 patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with 15 people in ICUs and 12 on ventilators.

Active cases in Pennington County dropped slightly with 59 new infections reported Friday. There are 1,129 active cases here - down eight from Thursday. Lawrence County reported 16 new infections, Fall River County added 11 and Meade County had 10. Butte County recorded nine positive tests, Custer County had five and Oglala-Lakota County reported three.

Minnehaha County led the state with 97 new infections Friday. Active cases there increased to 1,027. Brown County reported 27 new infections and there were 22 in Lincoln County. Hughes County recorded 16 positive tests and there were 14 in Dewey County. Brule and Yankton counties each reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Codington County. Beadle and Brookings counties each added seven new infections and there were six in Charles Mix County. Clark, Clay, Davison, Grant, Lake, Perkins, Spink and Union counties each added five new cases and there were four in Sanborn, Todd, Turner and Walworth counties. Hutchinson and Roberts counties added three new cases, seven counties added two cases each and one new infection was reported in 19 others.