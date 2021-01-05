State reports 444 new COVID-19 cases on 1,006 tests

Active COVID-19 infections in the state climbed slightly for the fifth consecutive day Tuesday after significant recent declines.

South Dakota added 444 new cases on 1,006 people tested to bring the state's total number of infections to 101,076 with 6,034 still considered active - an increase of three from Monday.

There are 270 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Fifty-six of patients are in intensive care units and 35 patients are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 46 people are being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses with eight in ICU and seven on ventilators.

No deaths were reported Tuesday.

Seventy-six children under 19 tested positive for Tuesday's report, as did 60 people in their 20s. Forty-six people over 70 became infected.

There were 102 positive tests in Minnehaha County to lead the state.

Pennington County reported 63 new cases on 164 tests, bringing the county's total to 11,520 with 838 of them still considered active. Lawrence County added 13 new infections and there were eight in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties reported five positive tests and there were two in Custer and Fall River counties.