State reports 448 active COVID-19 cases and 41 hospitalizations

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 81 new COVID-19 infections between Friday at noon and Monday at noon. With the 81 new cases, active cases in the state dropped by 74 from Monday's report to a total of 448. One month ago there were 2,153 active cases in the state.

Hospitalizations also dropped sharply. A decrease of 15 patients left 41 South Dakota residents being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in the state's hospitals. Eighteen are in ICU and five are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, only six patients are in hospitals with one in ICU and two on ventilators.

No deaths were reported Tuesday. Fifteen of the 81 new cases were in children under 19 and there were 14 new infections among patients in their 20s. Only six people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County recorded 11 positive tests but active cases continued to fall. There are now 62 active infections in the county. Lawrence County added five new cases and there were two in Meade and Butte counties. Custer County added one new infection.

Minnehaha County led the state with 15 positive tests and there were 10 in Brown County. Lake County added six new infections and there were five in Hughes County. Lincoln County added four new cases and there were two in Brookings, Turner and Union counties.

One positive test was reported in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Deuel, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Marshall, Miner, Sanborn, Stanley and Yankton counties.