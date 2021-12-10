State reports 448 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths

Active COVID-19 infections increased slightly after the South Dakota Department of Health reported 448 positive tests Friday. Active cases grew by four to 7,692.

The daily report also included the deaths of five men and one woman. The deaths included one person in their 50s, one in their 60s and four people over 70. The deaths were reported in Lawrence, Minnehaha, McCook, Moody, Turner and Yankton counties.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses dropped by nine to 261 Friday. There are 78 people in intensive care units and 44 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 55 patients were receiving care in hospitals with 20 in ICUs and 15 on ventilators.

Of the 468 new infections, 100 were in children under 19 and 31 people over 70 tested positive. Pennington County reported 39 new infections and active cases here dropped by 14 to 872. Fall River County added eight cases and there were seven in Lawrence County. Butte County added five positive tests, there were four in Custer County, three in Meade County and two in Oglala-Lakota County.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the state with 119 new cases and active infections there rose by 20 to 1,834. Lincoln County recorded 35 new infections and there were 29 in Davison County.

Kingsbury County added 13 new infections and there were 12 in Charles Mix, Dewey and Lake counties. Gregory County reported 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Brown County. McCook and Yankton counties each added nine new infections and there were eight in Codington and Todd counties. Hughes, Hutchinson and Roberts counties each added seven new cases.