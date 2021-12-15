State reports 448 new COVID-19 infections and eight more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the state, but the death toll continues to mount. With 448 new infections reported Wednesday, active cases dropped by 86 to 7,065 across the state.

Eight deaths were reported Wednesday to bring December's total to 85 halfway through the month. There have been 2,419 total deaths in South Dakota since the pandemic began.

The deaths included three women and five men. Two were people in their 50s, three were in their 60s and three were over 70. Two deaths were reported in Charles Mix and Minnehaha counties and there was one in Fall River, Harding, Jerauld and Miner counties.

There are now 271 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota hospitals. There are 83 people in ICU and 49 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 43 patients - down nine from Tuesday.

Minnehaha County led the state with 109 new cases but active infections there dropped slightly to 1,698.

Pennington County also saw a decrease in active cases with 41 new infections. There are 762 active infections here - down eight from Tuesday's report.

Meade County reported nine positive tests and there were eight in Lawrence County. Butte County recorded five new infections and there were two in fall River County. Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties each enjoyed a day with no new cases.

Lincoln County reported 35 new infections and Davison County had 27. There were 22 new cases in Hughes County and 21 in Brookings County. Yankton County reported 20 new cases and there were 16 in Lake County. Charles Mix County recorded 15 positive tests and there were 11 in Hamlin County. Brown County added 10 new infections and there were eight in Hutchinson and Moody counties.

Of the 448 new cases, 76 were in children under 19 and 33 people over 70 tested positive.