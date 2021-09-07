State reports 453 new COVID-19 cases; 29 patients on ventilators in Rapid City

The South Dakota Department of Health reported infection, hospitalization and deaths resulting from COVID-19 Tuesday. The data released Tuesday only included Thursday at noon through Friday at noon. Wednesday's report will include Friday at noon through Tuesday.
The report included 453 new infections and 6,182 active cases as of Friday at noon - the highest number reported in 2021. Hospitalizations decreased from 230 to 213 But the number of people on ventilators in the state increased from 36 to 45. Twenty-nine of the people on ventilators are in Monument Health's Rapid City location. There were 102 patients in Black Hills hospitals Friday.
As of Sept. 1, Monument Health was treating 79 patients with 64 of those being unvaccinated. They had 24 people in ICU with 23 who were unvaccinated.
Two deaths were reported. One man and one woman succumbed to COVID-19 illnesses. One was in their 50s and one in their 70s. One was from Minnehaha County and the other from Yankton County.
Pennington County continued to lead South Dakota in new infections with 122. There are now 1,729 active cases in the county - a number that has risen every day since July 1.
Meade County added 32 positive tests and Lawrence and Butte counties each reported 22. Fall River County recorded 11 new infections and there were nine in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 80 new cases and there were 25 in Lincoln County. Brown County recorded 15 positive tests and there were nine in Brookings, Codington, Davison and Dewey counties. Turner County had seven new infections and there were six in Walworth and Yankton counties. Five positive tests were reported in Grant, Kingsbury and Union counties and four in Beadle, Charles Mix, Hughes and Hutchinson counties. Three new infections were reported in Clay County and two in Brule, Day, Lake, Spink, Todd, Tripp and Ziebach counties. Thirteen other counties reported one new infection.
Children under 19 accounted for 100 of the 453 new cases and people in their 20s were responsible for 97 more. Fifty-two people over 70 tested positive.