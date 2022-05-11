State reports 453 new COVID-19 cases this week, 2 deaths

Since hitting a low point in late March, the number of COVID-19 cases each week and active cases in South Dakota have been steadily climbing. However, the number of serious illnesses and deaths have remained low in the past month as case counts climbed.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 453 positive COVID-19 tests in this week's data, pushing active cases up by 288 to a total of 1,054. This is the first time active cases have climbed over 1,000 since April 1.

The increase in cases has been consistent across age groups. There were 72 children under 19 who tested positive last week. Only four of those are in the Rapid City Area Schools and no staff members tested positive last week.

There were 54 positive tests among people in their 20s and 71 of the new cases were patients over 70.

There were two deaths reported last week, making May's total five and the overall death toll 2,917. The deaths included one man and one woman with one in their 60s and one in their 70s. The deaths were reported in Davison and Kingsbury counties.

Hospitalizations for patients with COVID-19 rose from 25 to 33 this week. There are five people across South Dakota in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region, six people are being treated in hospitals with one in ICU.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the state in new cases. They reported 131 positive tests this week pushing the number of active cases there up to 313 — an increase of 83 in a week after an increase of 102 last week.

In Pennington County, there were 63 new cases driving active cases up to 162 — an increase of 33 this week after an increase of 13 last week.

Codington County added 36 new infections and there were 31 in Lincoln County. Brown County reported 17 new cases and Brookings, Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties added 16. There were 15 positive tests in Meade County and 14 in Union County. Yankton County reported 13 new infections and there were 10 in Davison County. Butte County reported three new infections and there was one in Custer and Fall River counties.