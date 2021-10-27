State reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

After recent declines, active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rose slightly according to the Department of Health's Wednesday report.

With 453 new infections reported, active cases increased by 72 to 5,464. Hospitalizations also increased by six to 199. There are 45 people in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 52 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with 12 in ICU and 14 on ventilators.

Of the 453 new infections reported Wednesday, 116 were in children under 19 and 43 were over 70.

Three deaths were reported Wednesday bringing the October total to 89 and the overall death toll to 2,231. The deaths included two women and one man. One was in their 60s and two were over 70. Deaths were reported in Butte, Mellette and Ziebach counties.

Active cases decreased in Pennington County despite adding 65 new cases. The county still has more active cases than any other county in the state, but there are 21 fewer active cases for a total of 1,120. Minnehaha County led the state with 75 new infections for Wednesday's report.

Lawrence County recorded 16 positive tests and there were 15 in Meade County. Butte County added 13 new cases and there were seven in Fall River County. Oglala-Lakota County reported five new infections and there were three in Custer County.

Codington County recorded 25 positive tests and there were 21 in Brown County. Lincoln County recorded 19 new infections and there were 18 in Hughes County. Yankton County reported 15 positive tests and there were 14 in Lake County. Todd County recorded 12 positive tests and there were 10 in Brookings and Union counties.

Nine new infections were discovered in Davison County and there were eight in Clay County. Beadle County reported seven new infections and there were six in Jackson, Roberts and Walworth counties. Day and Edmunds counties reported five positive tests and there were four in Gregory, Hutchinson, Marshall, Potter, Spink and Turner counties. Six counties added three cases each, there were two in five more and one new cases was reported in six counties.