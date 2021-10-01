State reports 456 new COVID-19 infections, three more deaths

Active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County dropped by 64 on Friday - more than the overall decline in the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 456 new infections and 7,325 active cases - down 63 from Thursday. Pennington County had 68 new infections, but active cases here dropped by 64 to 1,650. The county has almost the same number of active cases as it had to begin September, with a spike to record highs mid-month.

Three deaths reported Friday brought September's total to 76 and the overall death toll in the state to 2,145. The deaths included one woman and two men. One was over 80-years-old and the other two were in their 60s. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Codington and Corson counties. Pennington County has reported 234 deaths, including 23 in September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations stayed almost unchanged with 213 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across the state. Fifty-nine patients are in intensive care units and 36 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 73 patients with 17 in ICU and 19 on ventilators.

Of the 456 new infections, 126 were children under 19 and 38 more were over 70.