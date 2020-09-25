State reports 457 new COVID-19 cases, including 56 in Pennington County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota missed a third daily record in a row by only five new cases Friday, according to the daily report from the Department of Health.

The state had 457 new cases on 2,286 tests for a positivity rate of 20%. There have been 20,554 positive tests in the state with 3,507 of those — the highest number so far — considered active infections.

There have been 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the past seven days — including three consecutive days of more than 450 positive tests.

In addition to the new cases, six new deaths were reported Friday. There was one woman and five men among those who died. Three were over 80 years old, one was in his 70s and two were in their 50s. The deaths were reported in Meade, Butte, Minnehaha, Douglas and Gregory counties. Two of the deaths were from Gregory County.

Pennington County had the most new cases in the state Friday. The county reported 56 new cases on 254 tests for a positivity rate of 22%. The number of active cases in the county dipped below 300 on Tuesday before three days with large numbers of new cases pushed the total back to 384.