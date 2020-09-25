State reports 457 new COVID cases, including 56 in Pennington County

South Dakota missed a third daily record in a row by only five new cases Friday, according to the daily report from the Department of Health.
The state had 457 new cases on 2,286 tests for a positivity rate of 20%. There have been 20,554 positive tests in the state with 3,507 of those — the highest number so far — considered active infections.
There have been 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the past seven days — including three consecutive days of more than 450 positive tests.
In addition to the new cases, six new deaths were reported Friday. There was one woman and five men among those who died. Three were over 80 years old, one was in his 70s and two were in their 50s. The deaths were reported in Meade, Butte, Minnehaha, Douglas and Gregory counties. Two of the deaths were from Gregory County.
Pennington County had the most new cases in the state Friday. The county reported 56 new cases on 254 tests for a positivity rate of 22%. The number of active cases in the county dipped below 300 on Tuesday before three days with large numbers of new cases pushed the total back to 384.
Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties reported nine new cases each and Lawrence County added seven. Butte County had five new cases and Custer had two. Fall River County reported one positive tests on Friday.
Minnehaha County had 51 new positive tests Friday and Lincoln County reported 32. Codington County reported 25 new cases and Brown County had 22. Beadle County reported 20 new positive tests.
Hughes and Lyman counties added 19 new cases and Brookings County reported 12. Yankton County had 11 new cases and Buffalo and Walworth counties had 10 each. Tripp, Union, Davison and Dewey counties had nine new cases while Grant County reported eight. Roberts County had seven new cases and Clay, Gregory and Hutchinson each added six.
Lake and Jerauld counties reported five new positive tests each and Hamlin, Stanley, Todd and Turner counties each had four.
There were three positive tests in Day, Douglas, Jones, and Sanborn counties and two in Aurora, Brule, Campbell, Deuel, McPherson and Moody counties.
Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Edmunds, Faulk, Haakon, Hanson, Hyde, Jackson, Kingsbury, Marshall, McCook, Miner, Perkins and Sully counties each had one new case.
There are still 194 people hospitalized across the state of South Dakota after 25 more were admitted Thursday.
Of the 457 new cases, 16 were in children under 10 and 62 more were in students between 10-19 years old. Patients in their 20s made up 93 of the cases and people over 70 were responsible for 44 new cases.
