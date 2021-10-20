State reports 466 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

The number of active COVID-19 infections increased for the first time in October, according to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health. With 466 new infections reported, active cases increased by 44 to 5,723. That is down from 7,325 to begin the month.

Active cases in Pennington County continued to drop - although only by 10. There were 71 new infections recorded in Pennington County, but active cases dropped to 1,179. Meade County recorded 25 positive tests and Lawrence County had 23. Butte County reported 16 new infections and there were 12 in Custer County. Oglala-Lakota and Fall river counties each had five new cases.

There were two deaths reported Wednesday. They included one man and one woman with one in their 60s and one over 80. Deaths were reported in Meade and Aurora counties. Hospitalizations reached 200 again Wednesday. There are 53 people in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 56 COVID-19 patients with 16 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Of the 466 new infections, 101 were children under 19 and 54 were over 70.

Minnehaha County reported 76 new infections and there were 31 in Todd County. Dewey County reported 27 new cases and there were 21 in Hughes County. Union County recorded 17 positive tests, Lincoln County had 12 and there were 11 in Brown, Clay, Yankton and Roberts counties. Brookings County reported nine new infections and there were seven in Hamlin and Walworth counties. Six new infections were reported in Grant, beadle, Davison, Bon Homme and Edmunds counties and five in Turner, Stanley, Tripp and Spink counties. Marshall and Deuel counties each added four new infections and there were three in Ziebach counties. Seven counties reported two new cases and there was one in nine others.