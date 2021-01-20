State reports 47 new COVID cases on 157 tests in Pennington County

The number of active COVID-19 infections and people hospitalized with illnesses caused by the virus continue to decline in South Dakota.

There were 277 new cases added Wednesday to bring the total number of cases in the state to 106,063 with 4,103 still considered active - down 129 from Tuesday's daily Health Department report.

According to that report, the number of people hospitalized dropped by five to 195. There are 41 in intensive care units with 28 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 33 patients are being treated with five in intensive case units and six on ventilators.

There were no deaths recorded Wednesday.

Pennington County reported 47 new infections on 157 tests Wednesday to bring the county's total to 12,115 with 499 of them still considered active. That is the first time active cases in Pennington County have been below 500 since October 6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence County recorded five new cases and there were three in Meade County. Two new infections were reported in Oglala-Lakota County with one in Custer and Fall River counties. Butte County reported no new cases Wednesday.

Minnehaha County had 52 positive tests and Lincoln County had 33. There were 20 new infections in Brookings County and 12 in Brown County.