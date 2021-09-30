State reports 474 new COVID-19 infections and nine more deaths to bring September's total to 73 lives lost

Nine deaths were included in the daily COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday. There have been 73 deaths reported in September and 2,142 since the pandemic began.

The deaths included two women and seven men. Two deaths were recorded in McPherson County and one was reported in Pennington, Butte, Lawrence, Aurora, Spink, Walworth and Yankton counties. One death was a person in their 30s, one in their 50s and seven were over 70 years old.

Hospitalizations continue to grow across the state. After dropping to as few as 180 patients across the state being treated for COVID-19 illnesses, there are now 214 people in South Dakota hospitals. Fifty-five of those patients are in ICU with 35 on ventilators. In the Black Hills, there are 84 people in hospitals with 21 in ICU and 18 on ventilators.

The Department of Health reported 474 new infections Thursday but active cases continued to fall. There are 7,388 active infections in the state - a decrease of 73 from Wednesday's report. There were 149 new infections in children under 19 and 45 people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.