State reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Dakota, but serious cases and deaths are showing no signs of increasing.

One explanation for those two statistics diverging is that the COVID-19 vaccines are proven to help prevent serious illnesses even in the case of a breakthrough infection.

Of the 475 new cases reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health, 100 were people over 70. Statistics from the Department of Health show that more than 90% of South Dakota resident over 65 have been vaccinated. Fifty-six new cases were in children under 19 and there were 67 among patients in their 20s.

The Rapid City Area Schools have four active cases this week with one staff member and three students in the district out sick with the disease.

With 475 new cases, active cases across the state jumped by 192 to a total of 1,246. Pennington County is home to 179 of the active cases after reporting 76 positive tests this week. That is an increase of 17 active cases here.

Minnehaha County reported an increase of 41 active cases to a total of 354 — more than a quarter of the active cases in the entire state. There were 105 positive tests there this week.

In other Black Hills counties, Meade County reported 14 new infections and there were 12 in Lawrence County. Oglala-Lakota County reported seven positive tests and there were six in Butte and Custer counties. Fall River County added five cases.

Across the state, Lincoln County reported 31 new infections and there were 29 in Codington County. Brookings and Brown counties reported 16 new infections and there were 15 in Beadle, Brown and Davison counties. Union County reported 11 cases and there were 10 in Yankton County.

There were two deaths reported this week, bringing May's total to seven. Both deaths were men with one in his 40s and one in his 70s. One was from Pennington County and one from Minnehaha County.

Hospitalizations this week remained at 33. The number of people in intensive care units in the state dropped from six the three. In the Black Hills region, there are six people hospitalized and only one of those is in ICU.