State reports 482 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to increase according to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health. With 482 new infections, active cases grew by 129 to 6,663 - that is the highest level since Oct. 7. Active infections have increased almost 25% since October 28.

Minnehaha County added 115 new infections Wednesday, pushing active cases there up by 55 to 1,372. Pennington County only increased by three to a total of 1,117 after reporting 66 positive tests. Active cases in have plateaued after a sharp decline from record high levels in September.

Numbers continue to improve at schools in the Rapid City Area School system. After having to close due to an outbreak, Grandview Elementary now has one active infection. That number was over 40 at one point. The only school with more than 10 active cases is Central High School with 12, but even that number is about half of what it was two weeks ago. There are 68 active infections among students and 20 teachers are currently out with COVID-19. There are only two staff members in quarantine and 124 students are quarantined. There have been 1,435 infections in the school system since classes began.

The number of people hospitalized in the state increased by three to 239 with 66 in ICU and 34 on ventilators. There are 70 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with 18 in ICU and 12 on ventilators.

Three deaths were reported Wednesday, including two women and one man. One was in their 60s and two were over 70. The deaths were reported in Fall River, Oglala-Lakota and Buffalo counties.

Of the 482 new cases, 97 were children under 19 and 39 people over 70 tested positive.

Meade County reported 19 new infections and there were 11 in Lawrence County. There were eight positive tests in Butte County, seven in Custer County and five in Fall River County.

Lincoln County reported 31 new infections and there were 22 in Brown and Codington counties. Yankton County reported 17 new infections and there were 16 in Brookings County. Davison County reported 15 positive tests and there were 12 in Hughes County. Eight new infections were recorded in Beadle County and there were seven in Charles Mix County. Bon Homme and Moody counties each reported six new infections and there were five in Brule, Deuel, Dewey, Faulk, Hutchinson and Turner counties. Lyman, Tripp and Union counties each reported four new infections and six counties reported three. There were two new infections in 11 counties and one was found in seven others.