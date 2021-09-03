State reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, including 138 in Pennington County

A Pennington County man in his 60s died from COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report Friday. There have been 212 COVID-19 deaths in Pennington County and 2,072 in South Dakota.
Black Hills counties continue to lead the state in new infections and hospitalizations. Of the state's 485 new infections reported Friday, 138 were in Pennington County. The county has 1,664 active cases — an increase of 80 from Thursday's report, 617 in a week and 1,525 in a month.
Of the 230 patients in hospitals across the state, 101 of them are in the Black Hills region. There are 25 people in ICU and 24 on ventilators in Monument Health's hospital in Rapid City.
Meade County's active cases continue to increase, as well. There are now 600 cases there after 44 positive tests were reported Friday. Lawrence County recorded 34 new cases to raise active infections there to 420. Butte County's active cases increased by 25 for the second straight day. They reported 29 new infections to increase active cases to 242. Fall River County reported five new cases and there were four in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 75 positive test and Lincoln County added 23. Brookings County recorded 16 new infections and there were 11 in Brown and Davison counties. There were eight new cases in Yankton County and seven in Clay, Codington and Grant counties. Charles Mix County reported six new cases and there were four in Lake, Hughes, Jones and Todd counties.
Mellette, Sanborn and Spink counties reported three new infections and two were reported in Bon Homme, Gregory, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lyman, McCook, McPherson, Perkins, Turner and Union counties. Twelve more counties reported one new case.
Of the 485 new infections Friday, 130 were in children under 19. People in their 20s accounted for 87 new infections and 31 were people over 70.