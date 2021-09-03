 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, including 138 in Pennington County
alert top story

State reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, including 138 in Pennington County

{{featured_button_text}}

A Pennington County man in his 60s died from COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report Friday. There have been 212 COVID-19 deaths in Pennington County and 2,072 in South Dakota.

Black Hills counties continue to lead the state in new infections and hospitalizations. Of the state's 485 new infections reported Friday, 138 were in Pennington County. The county has 1,664 active cases — an increase of 80 from Thursday's report, 617 in a week and 1,525 in a month.

Of the 230 patients in hospitals across the state, 101 of them are in the Black Hills region. There are 25 people in ICU and 24 on ventilators in Monument Health's hospital in Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meade County's active cases continue to increase, as well. There are now 600 cases there after 44 positive tests were reported Friday. Lawrence County recorded 34 new cases to raise active infections there to 420. Butte County's active cases increased by 25 for the second straight day. They reported 29 new infections to increase active cases to 242. Fall River County reported five new cases and there were four in Custer County.

Minnehaha County reported 75 positive test and Lincoln County added 23. Brookings County recorded 16 new infections and there were 11 in Brown and Davison counties. There were eight new cases in Yankton County and seven in Clay, Codington and Grant counties. Charles Mix County reported six new cases and there were four in Lake, Hughes, Jones and Todd counties.

Mellette, Sanborn and Spink counties reported three new infections and two were reported in Bon Homme, Gregory, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lyman, McCook, McPherson, Perkins, Turner and Union counties. Twelve more counties reported one new case.

Of the 485 new infections Friday, 130 were in children under 19. People in their 20s accounted for 87 new infections and 31 were people over 70. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Pennington County continues to lead state in new COVID-19 cases
Local

Pennington County continues to lead state in new COVID-19 cases

  • Updated

Despite social media reports, Department of Health Communications Director Daniel Bucheli said there have been no instances where the COVID-19 vaccine has led to a person's death.

"I want to be very clear on this, there have been no deaths due to/or caused by any of the COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota," Bucheli said. "There was one case in South Dakota where a doctor listed COVID-19 vaccine on the death certificate. This case was promptly reported to the CDC’s VAERS system for additional follow-up and it was the CDC’s perspective that even though a COVID-19 vaccine was listed on the death certificate, it did not indicate a direct causal association. The patient was elderly (over 90 years) and had a heart attack."

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials announce the arrival of the Rapid City Marshals arena football team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News