State reports 49 new COVID-19 cases; active infections drop to 421

Black Hills counties led the state as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 49 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.

Pennington County reported nine positive tests and a slight increase in active cases. There are 64 active infections in the county. Butte County was next with six new infections and there were three in Lawrence County. Fall River County added two and there was one in Meade and Custer counties.

Active cases across the state dropped again Wednesday. There are only 421 active infections in the state. That number has dropped every day since April 12. Hospitalizations increased by seven to 48. There are 13 people in ICU and eight on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 10 patients hospitalized with three in ICU and three on ventilators.

Eleven of the 49 new infections were in children under 19 and five more were in patients in their 20s. Only five people over 70 tested positive Friday.

Minnehaha County recorded four positive tests and there were three in Brookings, Brown and Yankton counties. Beadle and Lincoln counties added two new infections and there was one in Charles Mix, Clay, Hughes, Lyman, Marshall, Moody, Potter, Roberts and Todd counties.