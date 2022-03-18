State reports 49 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 49 new infections and four additional deaths in the final daily COVID-19 report for the state. Beginning Monday, the state will only report COVID-19 data on a weekly basis on Wednesdays. The state stopped daily reports for six weeks in July of 2021 when case counts dropped, but the daily reports began again in August as new variants drove infections higher.

Active cases in the state dropped below 2,600 to a total of 2,597 Friday - the lowest total since August of 2021 when daily reporting resumed. The number of hospitalizations increased by five to 70 across the state. There are 20 patients in intensive care units.

The deaths reported Friday brought March's total to 70 and the overall death toll to 2,875. They included two women and two men with one person in their 60s and three who were over 70, The deaths were reported in Pennington, Minnehaha, Walworth and Yankton counties.

Active infections continued to drop in Pennington County. With 11 new positive tests, active cases also decreased by 11 to a total of 422 in the county. Minnehaha County only added six new infections Friday and active cases there dropped by 12 to a total of 434.

Meade County reported two positive tests and there was one in Butte, Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties.

There are five students out with COVID-19 in the Rapid City Area School system with three of those at Stevens High School. No staff members are currently infected.