State reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, including one in Pennington County

South Dakota reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the fewest reported in several days — but health officials said the lower number could be seen as just a fluctuation in the number of people tested.

"A single day is a fluctuation. What we would need is several days for us to provide any sort of idea what our trajectory is," Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said Monday at a news conference. "We don't have anything that specifically attributes the lower case count today that we're reporting. We'll continue to monitor and update as we have additional cases that are identified."

The state now has had 1,685 positive COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health reported Monday. Minnehaha County has 1,405 of those cases and 514 have recovered.

One new coronavirus case was reported in Pennington County, which now has had 11 people test positive for the virus. Seven have recovered.

Of the 49 new cases reported statewide Monday, all but the case in Pennington County were East River. The Department of Health reports 42 new positive tests in Minnehaha County, five in Lincoln County, and one in Union County.

No new deaths were reported Monday and 709 people have recovered from COVID-19. Negative test cases jumped to 10,641.