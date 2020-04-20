State reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, including one in Pennington County

South Dakota reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the fewest reported in several days — but health officials said the lower number could be seen as just a fluctuation in the number of people tested.
"A single day is a fluctuation. What we would need is several days for us to provide any sort of idea what our trajectory is," Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said Monday at a news conference. "We don't have anything that specifically attributes the lower case count today that we're reporting. We'll continue to monitor and update as we have additional cases that are identified."
The state now has had 1,685 positive COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health reported Monday. Minnehaha County has 1,405 of those cases and 514 have recovered.
One new coronavirus case was reported in Pennington County, which now has had 11 people test positive for the virus. Seven have recovered.
Of the 49 new cases reported statewide Monday, all but the case in Pennington County were East River. The Department of Health reports 42 new positive tests in Minnehaha County, five in Lincoln County, and one in Union County.
No new deaths were reported Monday and 709 people have recovered from COVID-19. Negative test cases jumped to 10,641.
Twenty-three of the new cases are related to the outbreak of COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, Clayton said. So far, 748 employees and 143 of their contacts have contracted the coronavirus.
Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said testing capabilities in South Dakota remain good.
"I think it's not uncommon to see less testing happen or results get reported over weekends, so I think that is just a factor at play," Malsom-Rysdon said. "We continue to advocate very strongly that testing supplies continue to be made available. We did get some shipments this morning (Monday) that will help with our ability to support local testing that's happening across the state."
Malsom-Rysdon said the broader clinical trial of using hydroxychloroqine to treat COVID-19 in South Dakota will begin later this week, although some COVID-19 patients are receiving the drug.
"We'll have more information on how individuals who may qualify and those interested in participating can do that," she said. "The second part of the study is to make hydroxychloroquine available to positive patients and that is already happening and available to people."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
