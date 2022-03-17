State reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

The death of a man in his 80s pushed the Pennington County COVID-19 death toll to 337 and the South Dakota total to 2,871. There have been 66 deaths reported in March.

There were 50 new infections reported Thursday. The Department of Health reported that, since cases in the state have dipped below 50 per 100,000, they will stop daily reporting of COVID-19 data and only release information on Wednesdays. The new schedule takes effect after Friday's report.

Active cases decreased by 44 to 2,635 Thursday. Hospitalizations also declined. There are now 65 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in state hospitals with 15 patients in intensive care units. The Black Hills region has 11 patients being treated in hospitals with three in ICU.

Pennington County led the state with 17 positive tests Thursday, but active cases still declined by four to 433. Minnehaha County had 446 active cases but only reported nine new cases Thursday.

Custer County added four new infections and there were two in Lawrence County.

There were eight new cases among patients under 19 Thursday. The Rapid City Area Schools has only four active cases among students and no staff members have tested positive.