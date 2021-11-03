State reports 520 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

Three of the four COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health were residents of the Black Hills. Two Pennington County residents, one from Lawrence County and one from Tripp County were included in deaths reported by the state.

There have been 18 deaths reported in November and 2,453 since the pandemic began. The deaths Wednesday included two women and two men. Two were over 70, one was in their 60s and one in their 50s.

Of the 520 new infections reported Wednesday, 121 were children under 19 and 49 people over 70 tested positive. The larger number of new cases pushed active infections up by 145 to 5,662. That is the fifth increase in active cases in six reports.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in the state dipped to 187 - down 15 from Tuesday. There are 46 people in ICU and 26 on ventilators. Forty-six of the 187 patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with 13 in ICU and 13 on ventilators.

Pennington County saw an increase in active cases Wednesday. There were 93 new infections and active cases grew by 27 to 1,115. Minnehaha County reported 96 new cases and 974 active infections.

Meade County reported 27 positive tests and there were 14 in Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties. Seven new cases were reported in Butte and Fall River counties and there were four in Custer County.

Brown County reported 25 new infections, Codington County had 23 and there were 22 in Hughes County. Lincoln County recorded 17 positive tests and there were 10 in Beadle, Union and Yankton counties. Davison and Turner counties reported eight new infections and there were seven in Brule, Grant, McCook, Roberts and Todd counties. Clay and Hutchinson counties each reported six new cases and there were five in Aurora, Brookings, Lake, McPherson, Moody and Spink counties. Clark and Lyman counties each had four positive tests and there were three in seven counties. Two new cases were reported in eight counties and one was discovered in six counties.