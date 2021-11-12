State reports 521 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 521 new infections Friday after skipping Thursday's report in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The new infections pushed active cases up 206 to 6,496.

After dropping as low as 5,392, active cases have climbed back to the same level as October 12. Pennington County had 60 new cases and active infections here are 1,176. Active cases in Pennington County have fluctuated near that number for the past month.

Four deaths were reported Friday including one in Pennington County. The other deaths were reported in Minnehaha, Hyde and Mellette counties. The deaths included two men and two women who were all over 70. There have been 46 deaths in November and 2,281 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations remained the same at 233. Sixty-five patients are in intensive care units and 37 are on ventilators. There are 77 patients in Black Hills area hospitals with 19 in ICU and 13 on ventilators.

Minnehaha County led the state with 115 new infections and there are 1,203 active cases there.

Meade County reported 20 positive tests and there were 15 in Lawrence County. Ten new cases were reported in Butte County and there were eight in Fall River County. Custer County reported seven new infections and there were six in Oglala-Lakota County.

Hughes County reported 26 new cases and there were 23 in Codington County. There were 22 new infections in Aurora and Brown counties and 18 in Davison County. Yankton County reported 14 new infections and there were 13 in Union County. Todd County recorded eight positive tests and there were seven in Brule and Dewey counties. Bon Homme, Lake and Walworth counties each recorded six new cases and there were five in Brookings, Charles Mix, Deuel and Hyde counties.

Grant, Hutchinson, Lyman and McPherson counties each reported four new infections and there were three in Bennett, Clay, Gregory, Hamlin and Marshall counties. There were two new cases in seven counties and one in 11 counties.