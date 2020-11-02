State reports 529 new COVID-19 cases on 972 tests

Despite a smaller number of positive tests reported Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report showed a positivity rate of more than 50%.

There were 529 new infections found on 972 people tested. The new cases bring the state's total to 47,850 with 13,325 of those infections still active — up 187 from Sunday. One death was reported Monday to bring the November total to 13 and the overall death toll to 438. The death was a female over 80 years old reported in Grant County.

There are still 402 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Eighty-one of those patients are in intensive care units and 41 are using ventilators. In the Black hills Regions, 14 patients are in ICU care and seven are on ventilators.

Pennington County added 34 more cases for a total of 4,948 with 1,250 of those still active — up 10 from Sunday. There were 87 tests returned Monday for Pennington County for a positivity rate of 39%. Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties reported 12 new infections each and Lawrence County had nine. Butte County added five cases, Fall River County had two and Custer County had only one new case Monday.