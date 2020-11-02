State reports 529 new COVID-19 cases on 972 tests

Despite a smaller number of positive tests reported Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report showed a positivity rate of more than 50%.
There were 529 new infections found on 972 people tested. The new cases bring the state's total to 47,850 with 13,325 of those infections still active — up 187 from Sunday. One death was reported Monday to bring the November total to 13 and the overall death toll to 438. The death was a female over 80 years old reported in Grant County.
There are still 402 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Eighty-one of those patients are in intensive care units and 41 are using ventilators. In the Black hills Regions, 14 patients are in ICU care and seven are on ventilators.
Pennington County added 34 more cases for a total of 4,948 with 1,250 of those still active — up 10 from Sunday. There were 87 tests returned Monday for Pennington County for a positivity rate of 39%. Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties reported 12 new infections each and Lawrence County had nine. Butte County added five cases, Fall River County had two and Custer County had only one new case Monday.
Minnehaha County led the state with 91 new cases and Brown County had 54. Davison County had 44 positive tests Monday and Codington County added 40. There were 33 new cases in Lincoln County and 26 in Beadle County. Hughes County had 16 new infections and there were 11 in Brule County. Clay and Kingsbury counties had seven cases each and there were six in Bon Homme and Lake counties. Five positive tests were reported in Charles mix, Hamlin, Hand, Hutchinson, McCook and Moody counties and four in Aurora and Grant counties.
Day, Edmunds, Gregory, Spink, Todd and Turner counties added three new infections Monday and Bennett, Deuel, Dewey, Harding, Marshall, Perkins, Potter, Roberts, Sully, Walworth and Ziebach counties all added two. There was one positive test in Campbell, Clark, Faulk, Hyde, Jerauld, Jones, Sanborn, Stanley, Tripp and Union counties.
Of the 529 new cases Monday, 62 were in children under 19 and 81 in people in their 20s. Sixty-six new infections were discovered in patients over 70.
There were 683 new cases in South Dakota's K-12 schools this week. In the state’s schools, there have been 4,241 COVID-19 cases among 3,021 students and 1,220 staff. Of all the cases, 3,439 have recovered and 761 are still active.
On Oct. 28, Rapid City Area Schools reported 277 total cases in the district, including 57 active cases among students and 25 active cases among staff. There were 648 students and 86 staff in quarantine. RCAS won't update its numbers again until Wednesday. Stevens High School was moved to distance learning Level 3 last week and that is expected to continue until Nov. 9.
The Douglas School District reported four active cases among students and four in staff members Monday, with 42 students and 3 staff in quarantine. As of Friday, Meade School District reported 17 active cases among students and one among staff.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 10 students, 4 staff, 53 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 72 students (up 32 in a week), 6 staff, 214 quarantined (up 89 in a week) The increased number of cases at BHSU forced the postponement of the football game scheduled for this weekend with SD Mines.
University of South Dakota: 22 students, 11 staff, 142 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 23 students, 8 staff, 94 quarantined
Dakota State University: 10 students, 1 staff, 65 quarantined
Northern State University: 15 students, 5 staff, 60 quarantined
