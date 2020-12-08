State reports 539 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 539 new infections and one COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The death of a man in his 60s from Stanley County brought the state's total for December to 165 and the overall death toll to 1,111.

The 539 new cases brought the the state's total to 87,038 with 16,783 of those still listed as active infections - a decrease of 31 since Monday. There are 491 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across the state with 94 in intensive care units and 63 using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are caring for 96 of those patients with 14 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Ninety-five of the 539 new cases were reported in children under 19. People in their 20s made up 77 new infections and 62 people over 70 tested positive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County saw active infections fall by 30 to 1,898 Tuesday as 40 positive tests were discovered out of 103 reported. The county has had 9,447 infections since March.

Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties each had 11 positive tests. There were six new cases in Meade County and five in Custer County. Butte and Fall River counties each reported one new infection.