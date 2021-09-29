State reports 552 new COVID-19 patients, increase in hospitalizations in Black Hills

Even as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 552 new infections, active COVID-19 cases continued to decline across the state. Active cases dropped by 139 Wednesday, thanks in large part to a 58 case drop in Pennington County where 103 new cases were added Wednesday compared to 161 recoveries.

Black Hills region hospitals saw an increase in patients and are currently treating more COVID-19 patients than any other region in the state. 84 of the 205 patients in the state are in Black Hills hospitals. Twenty one of the 57 ICU patients are here, as are 16 of the 34 people on ventilators.

Of the 552 new cases, 137 were children under 19. There are 829 active cases in schools across the state and 145 of those are in the Rapid City Area Schools. RCAS has 47 active infections among staff and 54 more staff members in quarantine. Central High School reported seven new cases Wednesday and they have 31 cases from that school. Stevens High School has 21 active cases and there are 18 at South Middle School.

Lawrence County reported 37 new infections and there were 30 in Oglala-Lakota County. Meade County recorded 22 positive tests and Butte County reported 12. Custer County recorded eight new cases and there were six in Fall River County.

Minnehaha County reported 106 new infections and there were 37 in Lincoln County. Brown and Charles Mix counties each reported 21 new cases and there were 14 in Codington and Grant counties. Yankton County reported 12 positive tests and there were 11 in Brookings and Davison counties. Hamlin County reported nine new cases and there were eight in Lake County. Aurora County reported six new infections and there were five in Day, Gregory and Jackson counties. Bennett, Bon Homme, Clay, Corson and Hughes counties each reported four positive tests and there were three in Beadle, Buffalo and Hutchinson counties. Two new cases were found in six counties and one in nine others.