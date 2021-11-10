State reports 555 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths to bring November's total to 42

The South Dakota Department of health reported seven COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as active cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in the state. There have been 42 deaths reported in November and 2,277 overall since the pandemic began.

The deaths Wednesday included three women and four men. One was in their 40s and the other six were over 70. Butte County reported two deaths and the others came from Custer, Brown, Hughes, Hyde and Roberts counties.

With 555 new infections, active cases in the state increased by 207 to 6,290. Hospitalizations increased by two to 233 in South Dakota.Of the 555 new infections, 103 were children under 19 and 45 people over 70 tested positive.

There are 63 patients in intensive care units and 34 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 75 patients with 14 in ICU and 13 on ventilators. Active cases in Pennington County increased by 11 to 1,188. There were 76 new infections here. Minnehaha County led the state with 113 new cases. Active infections there increased by 49 to 1,154.

Meade County added 19 new infections and Lawrence County reported 16. Fall River County recorded 12 new cases and Butte County had 10. Oglala-Lakota County reported four new infections and there were three in Custer County.

Brown County reported 23 positive tests and there were 22 in Dewey, Hughes, Lincoln and Yankton counties. Codington County reported 18 cases and there were 17 in Davison County. Beadle County recorded 13 new infections and there were nine in Clay County. Grant County had eight positive tests and there were seven in Bon Homme and Brookings counties. Charles Mix, Corson and Lake counties each added six new infections and there were five in Deuel and Todd counties. Seven counties reported four cases, seven more reported three, nine had two and one cases was found in five counties.