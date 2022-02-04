State reports 569 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths

Deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise as new and active cases decline in South Dakota.

The Department of Health reported an increase of 10 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals and 10 additional deaths Friday. That brings February's total to 37 and the overall death toll to 2,687. The deaths included five women and five men with two in their 60s and eight over 70. Half of the 10 deaths came from Minnehaha County and others were from Pennington, Oglala-Lakota, Meade, Todd and Brown counties.

There are now 354 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals with 69 of those in the Black Hills region. Sixty-six patients are in intensive care units.

Of the 569 new infections Thursday, 112 were in children under 19 and 80 were people over 70. Active cases decrease by 1,951 to 25,052 Friday.

The Rapid City Area Schools added 18 new infections Thursday evening. Only four schools have more than 10 active cases Thursday. Rapid City Central has 23 and Rapid City High has 12. There are 11 infections at South Middle School and 10 at Canyon Lake Elementary. These totals don't include home tests that aren't reported to the schools.

There are currently 118 students and 38 staff members out sick with COVID-19 and 43 students report being quarantined.

Minnehaha County added the most new cases with 81 Friday, but the county also saw the biggest decrease in active cases. There are 4,700 active cases in Minnehaha County after active infections dropped by 551. Pennington County reported a decrease of 320 active cases. There are 4,506 active cases here after the county recorded 74 positive tests Friday.

Lawrence County reported 21 new infections and there were 20 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County reported 15 new infections and Butte County recorded 11. Fall River County reported 10 new infections and there were five in Custer County.

Brown County reported 41 new infections and there were 21 in Yankton County. Lincoln County recorded 20 positive tests and there were 19 in Moody and Davison counties. Todd County added 18 new infections and there were 17 in Codington County.