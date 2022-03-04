State reports 57 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths

The new trend in COVID-19 declines continued Friday with only 57 new cases being reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases dropped by 186 to a total of 3,754. While some new cases aren't being reported because they are being discovered with at-home tests, the number of hospitalizations proves the continued improvement in the area.

Fifteen fewer people are being treated in South Dakota hospitals than there were on Thursday's report. Of the 127 patients across the state, 26 are in intensive care units.

There were seven additional deaths reported Friday. They included six women and one man. One death was a person in their 20s, one was in their 60s and five were over 70. Deaths were reported in Custer, Minnehaha, Bon Homme, Brookings, Dewey, Hutchinson and Perkins counties.

The additional deaths brought March's total to 22 with 2,827 since the pandemic began two years ago.

Pennington County led the state with 11 new infections Friday. Active cases here continued to fall with a decrease of 31 to a total of 651. Minnehaha and Codington counties each added eight positive tests.

Lawrence County reported four new cases and there were three in Oglala-Lakota County. Fall River County had two new infections and there was one in Custer and Meade counties.