State reports 575 new COVID-19 infections and eight more deaths

Eight deaths and 575 new COVID-19 infections were included in a report from the South Dakota Department of Health that covered last Tuesday at noon through Wednesday at noon. Tomorrow's report will contain data from Wednesday at noon through Monday at noon.

The eight new deaths bring November's total equal to the entire month of October with 93. There have been 2,328 deaths in South Dakota since the pandemic began last March. The deaths included five men and three women. Six were over 70 and two were in their 60s. Two deaths were reported in Brown County and one each in Brookings, Custer, McPherson, Minnehaha, Moody and Spink counties.

With 575 new cases, active infections rose by 173 to 7,253. Sixty-five of the 173 extra active cases were in Minnehaha County where active infections grew to 1,516 due to 166 new cases on Monday's report. Pennington County saw active cases increase by 14 to 1,106 on 64 new infections.

Meade County reported 14 new infections and there were 10 in Lawrence, Butte and Fall River counties. Custer County had four positive tests.

Lincoln County added 44 new cases and there were 19 in Codington County. Brown County added 18 positive tests and there were 16 in Charles Mix County. Brookings County reported 14 new infections and there were 12 in Hughes County. Todd and Union counties each reported 11 new cases and there were 10 in Beadle, Lake and Roberts counties.

The number of people hospitalized in the state grew by three to 234 with 67 in intensive care units and 39 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 52 patients in the hospital with 18 in ICU and 14 on ventilators.