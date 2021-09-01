State reports 579 new COVID-19 cases, including 283 in the Black Hills

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 579 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing active cases to 5,370. In Pennington County, there were 159 new infections while only 13 people were reported to have been vaccinated. Active cases in Pennington County grew by more than 100 to 1,497.

The number of vaccinated people is important, according to the Department of Health because the surge in cases in the state is primarily among those who have not received the vaccine.

According to data for the first eight months of 2021, since Jan. 1 there have been 31,151 COVID cases in South Dakota. Only 1,303 — or 4.2% — of those had been vaccinated before their illness occurred. That means 29,848 — or 95.8% — of the new cases were people who had not been vaccinated.

Of the 1,303 breakthrough cases, only 103 were hospitalized, which is 7.9% of all hospitalizations this year. Only 13 vaccinated people have died. That means 94.5% — or 225 of 238 — of the deaths reported in South Dakota were people who had not received a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 400,000 South Dakotans have been vaccinated.

