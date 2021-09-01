State reports 579 new COVID-19 cases, including 283 in the Black Hills

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 579 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing active cases to 5,370. In Pennington County, there were 159 new infections while only 13 people were reported to have been vaccinated. Active cases in Pennington County grew by more than 100 to 1,497.
The number of vaccinated people is important, according to the Department of Health because the surge in cases in the state is primarily among those who have not received the vaccine.
According to data for the first eight months of 2021, since Jan. 1 there have been 31,151 COVID cases in South Dakota. Only 1,303 — or 4.2% — of those had been vaccinated before their illness occurred. That means 29,848 — or 95.8% — of the new cases were people who had not been vaccinated.
Of the 1,303 breakthrough cases, only 103 were hospitalized, which is 7.9% of all hospitalizations this year. Only 13 vaccinated people have died. That means 94.5% — or 225 of 238 — of the deaths reported in South Dakota were people who had not received a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 400,000 South Dakotans have been vaccinated.
There are 229 people currently hospitalized in the state with 78 people in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 115 patients with 47 in ICU and 13 on ventilators. Forty-four of the 47 ICU patients and all 13 people on ventilators are in Monument Health Center in Rapid City.
Meade County recorded 40 positive tests for Wednesday's report and Lawrence County added 38. Butte County had 31 new cases, Fall River County had 8 and Custer County had seven. Active cases also climbed in the Black Hills counties. Pennington County has 1,497, Meade has 541, Lawrence has 377, Butte has 192, Custer has 94 and Fall River County has 70 active infections.
Of the 579 new infections, 133 were children under 19. There were 110 new cases in people in their 20s and 43 people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.
Minnehaha County reported 64 new infections and there were 32 in Brookings County. Brown County reported 27 new cases and there were 25 in Lincoln County. Davison County recorded 18 positive tests and Codington County had 11. There were eight new infections in Charles Mix, Grant and Lake counties and seven in Yankton County. Corson and Hughes counties reported six new infections and there were five in Clay, Haakon, Harding, Jones and Todd counties.
Four new infections were reported in Day, Deuel, Douglas and Hutchinson counties and three in Hanson, Spink, Turner and Union counties. There are two new cases in Aurora, Bon Homme, Edmunds, Gregory, Jackson, McCook and Mellette counties and one in Bennett, Brule, Lyman, Roberts and Tripp counties.