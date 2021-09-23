State reports 587 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, including three in the Black Hills

All six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday were men and three of them were from the Black Hills. There have been 1,133 men and 982 women die in South Dakota due to COVID-19 illnesses. There have been 46 deaths in September and 2,115 in the state.

Three deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties each reported one. There were two men in their 70s, one in his 60s, two in their 50s and one man in his 40s who died.

The State Department of Health reported 587 new infections Thursday, causing the number of active cases in the state to increase slightly to 7,725. Active cases in Pennington County continued a slow decline as 131 positive tests were recorded and active cases dropped by 36 to 1,980.

There are 203 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across South Dakota with 63 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators. There are 85 patients in Black Hills hospitals with 23 people in ICU and 24 on ventilators.

Meade County reported 32 new infections and there were 29 in Lawrence County. There were 15 new cases in Butte County and 11 in Fall River County. Custer County reported 10 new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County.