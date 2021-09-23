State reports 587 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, including three in the Black Hills

All six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday were men and three of them were from the Black Hills. There have been 1,133 men and 982 women die in South Dakota due to COVID-19 illnesses. There have been 46 deaths in September and 2,115 in the state.
Three deaths were reported in Minnehaha County and Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties each reported one. There were two men in their 70s, one in his 60s, two in their 50s and one man in his 40s who died.
The State Department of Health reported 587 new infections Thursday, causing the number of active cases in the state to increase slightly to 7,725. Active cases in Pennington County continued a slow decline as 131 positive tests were recorded and active cases dropped by 36 to 1,980.
There are 203 people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses across South Dakota with 63 in intensive care units and 47 on ventilators. There are 85 patients in Black Hills hospitals with 23 people in ICU and 24 on ventilators.
Meade County reported 32 new infections and there were 29 in Lawrence County. There were 15 new cases in Butte County and 11 in Fall River County. Custer County reported 10 new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County.
Children under 19 made up 184 of the 587 new infections Thursday and 54 people over 70 tested positive. Rapid City Area Schools has 172, or 22.3%, of the 770 active cases among students in South Dakota. There are 38 staff members who are currently infected with COVID-19. Stevens and Central high schools each have 29 active infections and South Middle School has 22. There are more than 10 cases in six other schools in the district.
Minnehaha County led the state in positive tests Thursday with 132. Lincoln County had 30 new infections and there were 27 in Codington County.
Brown County added 22 new cases and there were 14 in Brookings and Davison counties. Hamlin reported 13 new infections and there were 11 in Lake County. Clark, McPherson, Todd and Union counties reported six new cases and five were reported in Clay and Yankton counties. Edmunds and Harding counties each added four new cases and there were three in 10 other counties. Eight counties had two new cases and there was one in six more.