State reports 6,482 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths

South Dakota added 6,482 new COVID-19 infections, according to the Department of Health's daily report from data from Friday at noon through Tuesday at noon.

Those new infections pushed active cases to a new record level of 32,761 - an increase of 3,948 since Tuesday's report. Of the 6,483 new cases, 1,432 of them were in children under 19.

As students return from a four-day weekend, the outbreak in the Rapid City Area Schools continued to expand to record levels as more than 300 students had an active COVID-19 infection, according to Tuesday evening's RCAS update. There are 329 students out with COVID-19 and 78 staff members.

In addition to the active infections, there are 415 students and 18 staff members required to quarantine.

The biggest outbreak is still at Rapid City Central where there are 59 active cases. Thirteen other schools have at least 10 active infections — Southwest Middle (45) Stevens High (37), Corral Drive Elementary (28), Meadowbrook Elementary (26), South Middle (23), North Middle (21), East Middle (21), Rapid Valley Elementary (20), Canyon Lake Elementary (17), General Beadle Elementary (17), Pinedale Elementary (14), Rapid City High (14), and West Middle (12).

The state also reported 13 additional deaths, bringing January's death toll to 87 and the overall total to 2,573. The deaths included five women and eight men with one of those in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and eight over 70. Pennington and Minnehaha counties each reported three deaths and one was reported in Butte, Fall River, Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Day and Lincoln counties.

Of the 524 deaths reported since vaccinations became widely available, 73.3% were unvaccinated. More than 85% of the new infections since the vaccines became available have been in unvaccinated individuals.

Minnehaha County has 9,581 active COVID-19 infections after reporting 1,720 new cases Wednesday. Pennington County added 1,191 positive tests and active infections rose to 4,774 - more than double the previous high mark for active cases.

Meade County added 224 new infections and there were 143 in Lawrence County. Butte County recorded 68 positive tests and there were 48 in Oglala-Lakota County. There were 45 new infections in Fall River County and 41 in Custer County.

Lincoln County added 460 new cases and there were 297 in Brown County. Brookings County reported 251 new infections and there were 164 in Yankton County. Davison County recorded 145 new cases and there were 126 in Codington County. Union County reported 100 new infections and there were 78 in Charles Mix County. Beadle County reported 74 new infections and there were 69 in Todd County. Lake County reported 60 positive tests and there were 58 in Hughes County and 56 in Roberts County.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses increased to 392 - an increase of 44 from Tuesday's report. Twenty-three of those in the hospital are under 19. Seventy-six people are in intensive care units. Black Hills hospitals are treating 78 patients - and increase of nine since Tuesday.