State reports 605 new COVID-19 cases, including 131 in Pennington County

The death of a Pennington County man in his 60s was included in Wednesday's COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health. His death brought the death toll in the county to 226 and 2,109 for the state. Fifteen of the 40 deaths in September have been from Pennington County.

Active cases in the state increased by 78 as 605 new infections led to the number of active cases growing to 7,714. The number of people hospitalized in the state decreased by 10 to 226 Wednesday. There are 65 people in ICU and 46 on ventilators. Of the 226 patients in the state, 101 are in Black Hills region hospitals. There are 23 people in ICU and 21 on ventilators in this area.

Even though Pennington County continues to lead the state in new infections, the number of recoveries outpaced new positive tests Wednesday to bring down the number of active cases here. There were 131 new infections in the county but active cases slipped to 2,016. There were 25 new cases in Meade County and 23 in Lawrence County. Butte County recorded 18 positive tests and there were 13 in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County reported nine positive tests and there were three in Fall River County.

Of the 605 new cases in the state, 160 were in children under 19 and 57 people over 70 tested positive.

Minnehaha County reported 115 new infections. There are 1,398 active cases there. Lincoln County reported 27 positive tests and there were 20 in Brookings County. Codington County reported 19 new infections and there were 17 in Brown County. Charles Mix County reported 16 new cases and there were 10 in Gregory County. There were nine positive tests in Hamlin, Hughes and Yankton counties and seven in turner County. Dewey and McCook counties each added six new infections and there were five in Aurora, Davison, Hanson, Lake, McPherson, Spink and Todd counties. Four new infections were reported in Day, Harding, Hutchinson, Jones and Stanley counties and there were three in Beadle, Bon Homme, Clay, Grant, Mellette and Miner counties. Seven counties reported two new cases and there was one in nine other counties.