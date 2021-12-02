State reports 615 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths

Four of the six COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health were residents of the Black Hills. Three were reported in Pennington County and one more was from Lawrence County. The other deaths were reported in Jerauld and Todd counties. Three of the deaths were men and three were women. One person who died was in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and three were over 70.

After a one day drop, active cases are now at the highest level since Sept. 30. With 615 new infections reported Thursday, active cases grew by 194 to 7,416 in the state. Minnehaha County led the increase with 159 new infections and an additional 62 active cases to bring the total there to 1,685.

Pennington County saw an increase of one active case Thursday. With 53 new infections, there are now 960 active cases here. Lawrence County added 11 positive tests and Meade County recorded nine. Butte County had eight new infections and Fall River County reported four. Oglala-Lakota County reported one new infection and Custer County had no new cases.

Lincoln County recorded 42 positive tests and there were 28 in Brookings County. Brown County recorded 25 new infections and there were 17 in Codington and Hughes counties. Beadle County reported 16 new infections and there were 15 in both Todd and Yankton counties. Charles Mix and Moody counties each recorded 14 new cases and there were 13 in Davison County. Hutchinson County added 12 new infections and there were 10 in Clay and Lyman counties.

The week-long Thanksgiving break was just what the doctor ordered for Rapid City Area Schools. After having almost 300 cases among students and staff on some days this school year, the number of active cases has dropped to 36 students and six staff. One staff member is quarantined, as are 74 students.

Grandview Elementary School, which had to be shut down due to a staff shortage during an outbreak, has no cases as of Wednesday at 5 p.m. North Middle School had seven infections but no other school in the district had more than four.