State reports 615 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths in Pennington County
State reports 615 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths in Pennington County

  • Updated
Four Black Hills residents were among the five COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday. 

Three residents of Pennington County and one from Meade and Minnehaha counties died. One was a woman and four were men. Three of the deaths were from people in their 60s, one in their 40s and one in their 70s.

The number of active cases in Pennington County grew to 1,995 Friday, thanks to 133 new infections. About one in every seven active cases in the county are Rapid City Area Schools students. There are 277 active cases in students from that school system alone. There are 27 teachers who are actively fighting a COVID-19 infection. In RCAS, 39 more teachers and staff are quarantined, as are 622 students.

There were 615 new infections in South Dakota on Friday which pushed active cases to 7,032. Hospitalizations feel to 203. There are 63 people in intensive care units and 38 on ventilators. Ninety-six of the hospitalizations are in the Black Hills region with 30 in ICU and 23 on ventilators.

Children under 19 were responsible for 186 of the 615 new infections Friday. Eighty-two more were in their 20s and 53 were over 70.

Meade County reported 36 positive tests and Butte County had 26. Lawrence County had 25 new cases and Custer County had 16. Fall River County recorded five new infections. 

Minnehaha County reported 104 new cases and Brown County added 41. There were 31 new infections in Brookings County and 24 in Lincoln County. Codington County reported 22 new infections and there were 14 in Davison County. Beadle and Hamlin counties each reported 13 new infections and there were 12 in Yankton County. Union County reported nine new infections and there were seven in Hughes County. Clay County reported six positive tests and there were five in Charles Mix, Corson, Harding and Tripp counties. Four new cases were reported in Hutchinson and Todd counties and three in Day, Dewey, Douglas, Kingsbury, Spink, and Walworth counties. Nine counties reported two new cases and there was one in 15 more.

