State reports 620 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in Pennington County continue to grow. The county reported 160 new infections Thursday and active cases increased to 1,942. This is the highest number of active cases since before Thanksgiving of 2020.
Black Hills hospitals are treating 94 of the 207 patients in South Dakota hospitals. There are 57 people in intensive care units and 31 people on ventilators. Twenty-six of the ICU patients are in the Black Hills region and 18 people are on ventilators here.
Two men over 70 died of COVID-19 illnesses according to Thursdays report. One was in Pennington County and one in Beadle County.
Of the 620 new infections in the state, 189 of them were children under 19. Ninety-two more were people in their 20s and 49 people over 70 tested positive.
There are 6,750 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Lawrence County reported 37 new infections and there were 26 in Meade County. Butte County recorded 19 positive tests and there were eight in Custer County. Fall River County had five new infections and there were three in Oglala-Lakota County.
Minnehaha County added 100 new infections Thursday. There are only 1,021 active cases there - about half of the number in Pennington County. Lincoln County reported 35 new cases and there were 26 in Brown County. Brookings had 20 new cases and Davison added 19. Clay County reported 18 new infections and Codington County reported 16. Beadle County had 12 new infections and there were eight in Charles Mix, Hughes and Yankton counties. There were six positive tests in Brule and Gregory counties and five in Day, Spink and Union counties. Buffalo, Douglas, Jones, Lake, Lyman, Roberts and Stanley counties recorded four positive tests and there were three in Grant, Hutchinson, Moody, Todd and Turner counties. Bon Homme, Clark, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson and Marshall counties reported two new infections and there was one in 11 other counties.