State reports 653 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to increase across South Dakota according to the weekly report released Wednesday from the Department of Health. Unlike previous weeks, hospitalizations increased as well.

There were 653 new infections reported Wednesday. These reports don't include at-home tests that aren't reported back to the state. New positive tests have been increasing by about 100 per week on trend for about six weeks.

For weeks, the number of hospitalizations has stayed low, but this week, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses jumped by 22 to a total of 52 across the state. There are six people in intensive care units with one of those in the Black Hills region. There are eight patients in Black Hills region hospitals this week — a decrease of one since last week, bucking the statewide trend.

Active cases increased to 1,678 — up 208 from last week. That is the highest number since March. Pennington County led much of that increase. With 149 new cases, active cases here rose by 86 to a total of 326.

Minnehaha County reported an increase of 24 active cases after 148 positive tests were counted this week. There are 356 active cases there.

Lincoln and Meade counties each reported 41 new cases and there were 30 in Codington County. Lawrence County added 22 positive tests and there were 20 in Brookings County. Brown County reported 17 new infections and there were 15 in Hutchinson, Oglala-Lakota and Yankton counties.

Lyman County added 12 new cases and there were 11 in Fall River County. Custer and Davison counties each reported nine positive tests and there were eight in Union County. Butte County added three positive tests.

All Black Hills counties have had the rate of community spread increased to high, except for Butte County where the spread is rated as substantial.

There were 82 new cases among children under 19 and 125 for patients in their 20s. People over 70 accounted for 143 new infections this week.

There was one death reported Wednesday. It was a woman in her 70s from Minnehaha County.