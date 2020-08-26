State reports 66 new COVID-19 cases on 86 tests; colleges have 93 cases

The lowest day of statewide COVID-19 testing in weeks yielded 66 positive tests out of 86 completed — a positivity rate of almost 77%.
The death of a Lawrence County man in his 80s was the second for that county and 162nd for the state. The state has had 11,571 positive tests and 1,513 of those are active infections — down 17 from Tuesday's report. There are 58 people hospitalized across South Dakota — up five from Tuesday. Eighteen of those patients are in the Monument Health system.
Pennington County only received results from 13 tests, but nine were positive. The number of active cases in the county climbed to 181 — the highest total since June 8. All tests for Meade and Lawrence counties returned Wednesday were positive. There were three in Meade County and four in Lawrence. Fall River County had three positive tests out of five in Wednesday's report and Butte and Custer counties both reported two new cases on a total of five tests. Oglala-Lakota County had no new cases on only one test included in the report.
Minnehaha County had 16 new cases on Wednesday's report and Lincoln County reported seven. Dewey County reported three new cases and Bennett, Brookings, Hamlin, and Hughes counties each added two.
Beadle, Brown, Codington, Davison, Edmunds, Lake, Lyman, Marshall and Spink counties each reported one new case.
Colleges across the state — excluding South Dakota State which doesn't make the information available — reported several active cases and quarantined individuals on campus.
South Dakota Mines in Rapid City reports three active cases among students and 16 quarantined staff or students. Black Hills State has six active cases among students and 17 students and faculty members isolated. The University of South Dakota reports 60 active cases among students plus one employee. There are 331 people isolated or quarantined. Dakota State has two active cases among students and 24 isolated students and staff. Finally, Northern University has 17 students who have tested positive and four faculty or staff who have tested positive. There are 13 people quarantined individuals at Northern.
People in their 20s made up 17 of the 66 new positive test results Wednesday. Eight people between 10-19 tested positive and three children under ten were diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.
