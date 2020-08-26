State reports 66 new COVID-19 cases on 86 tests; colleges have 93 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The lowest day of statewide COVID-19 testing in weeks yielded 66 positive tests out of 86 completed — a positivity rate of almost 77%.

The death of a Lawrence County man in his 80s was the second for that county and 162nd for the state. The state has had 11,571 positive tests and 1,513 of those are active infections — down 17 from Tuesday's report. There are 58 people hospitalized across South Dakota — up five from Tuesday. Eighteen of those patients are in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County only received results from 13 tests, but nine were positive. The number of active cases in the county climbed to 181 — the highest total since June 8. All tests for Meade and Lawrence counties returned Wednesday were positive. There were three in Meade County and four in Lawrence. Fall River County had three positive tests out of five in Wednesday's report and Butte and Custer counties both reported two new cases on a total of five tests. Oglala-Lakota County had no new cases on only one test included in the report.

Minnehaha County had 16 new cases on Wednesday's report and Lincoln County reported seven. Dewey County reported three new cases and Bennett, Brookings, Hamlin, and Hughes counties each added two.