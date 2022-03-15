State reports 67 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over weekend

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to decrease as new infections remain low in the state. For data over the weekend, there were 67 positive tests and active infections dropped by 163 to 2,756.

The number of people hospitalized in the state also continues to decline. There are 11 fewer patients in South Dakota hospitals with COVID-19 than there were on Monday's report. With 77 patients across the state, only 17 of those are being treated in intensive care units. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are treating 17 patients with two in ICU.

Two additional deaths were reported Tuesday. Both were men over 70. One was from Mellette County and the other from Stanley County.

Minnehaha County led the state with 15 new infections and active cases there dropped by 33 to 457. Pennington County had 446 active infections with 11 positive tests reported Tuesday.

Codington County reported eight new cases and there were seven in Davison County. Meade County reported three new infections, Lawrence County added two and Butte County had one positive test.