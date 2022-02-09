State reports 670 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to decrease rapidly even as some of those who were infected as the disease spread lose their battle with the virus.

With 670 new cases and almost 4,000 recoveries reported Wednesday, active cases in the state decreased by 3,241 to a total of 17,583. That is the lowest number in a month and less than half of the record level set January 24.

However, the news wasn't all positive in Wednesday's report from the Department of Health. Nine additional deaths were reported. That brings February's total to 56 and the overall death toll in South Dakota to 2,706. Wednesday's deaths included two women and seven men with one in their 60s and eight over 70. Three of the deaths were reported in Pennington County. Fall River, Minnehaha, Beadle, Brookings, Grand and Hamlin counties each reported one death.

The number of people hospitalized remained at 312 Wednesday, but the number hospitalized in the Black hills region increased by seven to 71 with 15 of those patients in intensive care units.

Of the 670 new infections, 122 were children under 19.

The Rapid City Area Schools have one sixth of the COVID-19 cases they had three weeks ago. With only 10 new infections, there are only 51 active cases in the district compared to 329 three weeks ago before. There were 78 teachers out sick with COVID-19 then, compared to only 10 now. Central High School has 11 active infections but no other school has more than 10.

Pennington County continues to lead the state in new and active infections. There were 114 new infections reported Wednesday, but recoveries allowed active cases to decline by 564 to 3,180 here. Minnehaha County now has only 2,837 active cases after reported 95 positive tests and a decrease of 659 active cases.

Lawrence County recorded 25 new infections and there were 20 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County added 17 cases and there were 12 in Butte County. Custer County reported 10 new infections and there were seven in Fall River County.

Brown County added 37 positive tests and there were 31 in Codington County. Brookings County reported 29 new infections and there were 28 in Lincoln County. Yankton County added 17 new cases and there were 16 in Beadle and Charles Mix counties.