State reports 717 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

With four COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, December has already become the fifth deadliest month this year. Only January (290), February (110), November (99) and October (93) have seen more deaths reported due to the pandemic.

There have been 77 deaths in December and 2,411 since March of 2020. The deaths reported Tuesday included three women and one man. Two were in their 60s and two were over 80. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Lawrence, Douglas and Hughes counties.

With 717 new infections, active cases dropped by 432 to a total of 7,151. However, hospitalizations continued to grow. There are now 284 people in South Dakota hospitals being treated for COVID-19 illnesses - an increase of 11 since Monday and 34 in a week. There are 86 people in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators as part of their treatment. Fifty-two people are being treated in Black Hills region hospitals with 17 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Of the 717 new cases reported between Friday at noon and Monday at noon, 127 of those are among children under 19 and 53 people over 70 tested positive. Minnehaha County led the state with 150 new infections but active cases there dropped by 116 to 1,706. Active cases in Pennington County fell by 78 to 770 after 58 new cases were reported here. Meade County recorded 20 positive tests and there were 13 in Lawrence County. Butte and Fall River counties each reported eight new infections and there were five in Custer County.

Codington County recorded 45 positive tests and there were 42 in Lincoln County. Yankton County reported 38 new cases and there were 30 in Davison County. Brown County reported 24 new infections and there were 23 in Brookings County. Beadle County recorded 22 new cases and there were 18 in Perkins County. There were 16 positive tests in Union County and Hughes County added 13. Corson and Hamlin counties each recorded 11 new cases and there were 10 in Clay and Hutchinson counties.